Barely a day after the Zimbabwe authorities threatened to launch a crackdown on fugitive South Africa-based former Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere for cooking up the palace coup narrative on President Emmerson Mnangagwa, latest reports suggest that his brother Dickson Mafios has been arrested in Zimbabwe.

Kasukuwere is amongst various saboteurs named and targeted in an envisaged police crackdown.

According to impeccable sources privy to the alleged arrest, Mafios a former party heavyweight and ex-Rushinga legislator Wonder Mashange were picked up by police on their last day at a Covid19 quarantine centre where they were placed upon their recent return from neighbouring South Africa.

In a move that has exposed the instability bedevilling the ruling Zanu PF Government in the wake of allegations of an impending coup, Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe on Thursday hinted that it was going to do a clampdown on alleged saboteurs who include Kasukuwere, among several others.

More details to follow…

Zwnews