Zimbabwean health authorities have revealed that six more returnees, being locals who were based in neighbouring South Africa, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of Covid19 cases to 567 in the country.

In its latest update, the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC), also revealed that seven new recoveries were recorded, translating to 142 confirmed recoveries since the March 20 announcement of the first coronavirus patient, in a country where six people have already perished from the pandemic.

All the seven recoveries were recorded in Matabeleland South Province.

“Today (Saturday) 70 RDT screening tests and 464 PCR diagnostic tests were done. The cumulative number of tests done to date is 66 238 (36 597 RDT and 29 641 PCR),” the latest MoHCC Covid19 update partly reads.

See the attached 27 June 2020 statement update below:

