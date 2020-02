The UK Government on Wednesday removed the late former President Robert Mugabe and his widow Grace from the consolidated list of sanctions.

The Mugabe family is no longer subject to asset freeze.

However, Zimbabwe’s military owned ZDI company had sanctions extended. Thee same sanctions were also placed on two terrorist organisations, the Islamic State of the Levante and Iraq (ISIL) also known as (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida.

Details below: