Various West African newspapers are alleging that Arsenal’s Thomas Partey is the premier league player who was arrested for rape early this week in London.

The 29-year-old Ghanaian midfielder is reportedly being accused of rape by someone very close to him.

Partey was not in action as Gabriel Jesus scored two goals for Arsenal in a 5-3 victory against Nurnberg to start their pre-season campaign.

The reports on Twitter suggest that Partey was left out as he is dealing with personal issues.

Writing to Twitter without naming the victim and the accused, the London Metropolitan police said:

“On July 4, an allegation of rape of a woman in her 20s was reported to the police. It was reported the alleged rape happened in June 2022. A man was arrested at an address in Barnet on suspicion of rape and taken into custody where he remains. Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.”

All the rape allegations levelled against Thomas Partey appears to be false and his name is going to be cleared soon, according to a family friend of Thomas Partey.

News trending has it that the person who almost landed Thomas Partey in trouble recently is no other person than his Moroccan girlfriend, Sara Bella who allegedly tried framing the Ghanaian Midfielder for rape.

The footballer’s close friend in Ghana has given an account of what happened on Twitter, claiming to be close to him.

Partey’s girlfriend, Sara, accused him of rape after he refused to marry her, according to the report.

Until he refused to marry her, he claims the two were fine. Then, after Partey decided not to marry her, she reported him to the police, alleging that he raped her.

Reports have surfaced, stating that Sara Bella’s social media status has been changed from “Married” to “Single,” as noted by sports journalist Juliet Bawuah.

Per the reports on Twitter, Ghanaian Midfielder is in the shock of his life after his girlfriend allegedly accused him.

Thomas Partey is believed to be in shock after spending 700,000 British Pounds on his current girlfriend, Sarah Bella who’s currently accusing the player with rape case.

Also recall that Thomas Partey converted his religion from being a Christianity to a Islam and also Changed his name to YAKUBU all because of her Moroccan girlfriend who has allegedly accused him of rape.

source: every day ghana news