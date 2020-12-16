Zimbabwe’s Prosecutor-General Mr Kumbirai Hodzi has suspended prosecutor Tapiwa Kasema for consenting to granting of bail to four notorious armed robbers led by gang leader Musa Taj Abdul(far right).

Abdul (47) was on Monday granted bail by High Court Judge Justice Benjamin Chikowero along with co-accused Godfrey Mupamhanga (27), Rudolf Tapiwa Kanhanga (29) and Douglas Mutenda (31), but remained in custody as the four are facing fresh charges.

Zimbabweans were shocked yesterday after it was revealed that the country’s most dangerous man who has been on the run for the past 20 years was allowed to go home after successfully applying for bail.

Abdul who is linked to heists, murders and a series of gun related crimes in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Botswana is reportedly working in cohort with rogue law enforcement officers. His gang was arrested while hiding at a police officer’s house in Beitbridge.

This connection could explain why he has always been a step ahead of his pursuers since he went on the run.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) have taken a position to re-arrest serial armed robber Musa Taju Abdul alias Musa Mohammed.

This is coming just hours after he was granted ZW$5 000 bail by High Court Justice Benjamin Chikowero.

Musa, a deadly robber, was on the run for 20 years; he was arrested in Beitbridge after a shootout with police, but the court recently freed him on bail.

The granting of bail to Musa was roundly condemned with critics saying it was unwarranted due to the gravity of his alleged crimes.

According to some analysts, a person of Musa’s caliber should not be granted bail, as he pose a threat to the society.

They believe this would have been ground enough to deny him bail, or when he is a flight risk due to the intensity of the crime he is being accused of.

Musa is believed to be a ring leader of notorious armed robbers who have been terrorising SADC countries and Zimbabweans for years.