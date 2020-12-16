High Court Judge Justice Edith Mushore has relaxed the bail reporting conditions for MDC-Alliance leaders Joana Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova in a case they are accused of faking abductions.

The relaxation came after their lawyers from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) asked the court to alter the taxing conditions of reporting three times per week, which they said were keeping the trio at police stations.

Following the relaxation, they are now supposed to report once a week.

The 3 were arrested in June and charged with publishing or communicating falsehoods that they had been abducted and sexually abused by alleged state security agents.

“We have lessened the burden on 3 opposition youth leaders whose life was inconvenienced through imposition of onerous bail reporting conditions of reporting 3 times/ week.

“The trio is reporting once/ week after we asked the High Court to relax these arduous conditions.

Prosecutors claim that the trio lied about being abducted, tortured and being held incommunicado in May, a charge which they deny,” says ZLHR.

