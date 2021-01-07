Zimbabwe businessman Wicknell Chivhayo‘s mother has passed on Thursday morning. The message was shared by the Harare based tycoon on social media. He joins a long list of local Zim celebrities who lost their parents this week including Passion Java, Norman Mapeza, Paul Mahendere and Stunner Desmond Chideme.

Here is the text from Wicknell:

Dear MUM,

It hasn’t sunk in, I can’t believe you are gone. A fighter since Day 1 and a survivor till the very end. You were my life’s best friend and always put my needs before yours. I’m in a complete state of denial. I wish I had never woken up to see this dawn.

You pushed me to be the best I could be. Even when life was heaving down on you giving up on me was never an option. You always motivated and supported me at all times. Courage, happiness, smiles and hugs are just a few things that you never had in short supply.

Mummy I don’t deserve to be the one to give you a final goodbye. Not all is lost, I know you’ll be watching. So I’m picking up the pieces and starting today I’m going to live a life worthy of having had an amazing Mum like you.

I’M GOING TO MAKE YOU PROUD MUMMY,IN EVERY WAY…

MAY YOUR SOUL REST IN ETERNAL.