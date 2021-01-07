MICHAEL Mapeza (81) father to FC Platinum coach whose side was robbed in Dar es Salaam yesterday has died in a private Harare hospital this morning.

His son Norman, told The Page from Dar where is already battling to secure a flight back home that his father succumbed to COVID-19.

“He was taken to hospital on Monday complaining of all symptoms of Covid-19. He was yesterday (Wednesday) reported to have improved and feeling better and was even asking for some fruits. We all thought he was recovering only to be phoned this morning by my nephew that the old man is no more.

“It is really bad, but what can we do. Such is life, we just have to move on. I am now trying to see if I can secure a flight back home today or tomorrow morning.

“As we speak, only my sister and the husband are the only people at home. Kento (Kennedy) is in the US, my other brother is in UK, the other one is SA as is the sister. It is tough,” Mapeza told The Page.

-The Page