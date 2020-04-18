Influential Zanu PF politician, Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa has hinted that for Zimbabwe’s hyped re-engagement drive to take shape and bear dividends, there is need for MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa and his newfound political nemesis and renegade opposition politician Douglas Mwonzora to be involved in the mix.

Ambassador Mutsvangwa also said that Chamisa has been making efforts to reach out to Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa as has been apparently depicted by the opposition leader singing from the same hymn book with the Zanu PF leader on the issue of the catastrophic Covid-19 pandemic.

Mutsvangwa, who was speaking on national broadcaster ZBC’s Happy Independence Zimbabwe’s special edition on the country’s 40th Uhuru anniversary, said Mnangagwa must be seen travelling around with the opposition figures and collectively bid for Zimbabwe to re-engage with the global village.

He also said that ‘an economy does not belong to a party’ while adding that ‘if Government and business work together the country will prosper’.

Chamisa and Mwonzora are involved in bitter political fights after the latter unceremoniously dumped the former together with Morgen Komichi, following a shock Supreme Court ruling which declared that Thokozani Khupe is the legitimate leader of the main opposition party.

Loyalists of the youthful MDC Alliance leader have vowed to fight any attempted takeover of their fortress MRT House (formerly Harvest House) by the Thokozani Khupe camp ‘with our blood’.

Zwnews