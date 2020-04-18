Zanu PF candidates who lost in the 2018 harmonised elections have reportedly taken control of the compilation of the list of would-be beneficiaries of the $600 million Covid-19 relief fund in Masvingo.

The fund, put in place by the Government to cushion vulnerable communities during the 21-day national lockdown declared by Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa, has allegedly been politicised and all seven councillors from Masvingo Urban have been shut out of the process.

Mayor Advocate Collen Maboke (pictured above) told Masvingo Mirror that the international community is justified to refuse releasing aid to the southern African country as Zanu PF continues to hijack aid for political expediency.

Advocate Maboke is accusing Masvingo DCC Roy Hove of masterminding the politicisation of the Covid-19 relief.

“I asked Hove and he told me that he had no information on the process. I went to his offices and actually saw Zanu PF activists bringing lists including one brought by Sylvester Chikondo from Ward 9. When I confronted Hove with this evidence, he excused himself and asked me to meet him the next day but he is now elusive,” Maboke was quoted as saying.

Since the epoch of dethroned late Zimbabwean despot, the ruling Zanu PF has been accused of politicising food aid as a campaign tool.

Mirror