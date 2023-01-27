Abusive Limpopo SA female cop’s video was recorded 3 years ago

According to South African sources Limpopo female police officer who raped her baby boy has been arrested. It has also been discovered that the video of her molesting the boy was made 3 years ago when a boy was 10 years old.

The policewoman is accused of raping a minor, sexually gr00ming a child, and creating and distributing child p0rnography.

She is still being held by police and is scheduled to appear in the Siyabuswa Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 30 January, for a formal bail application.

IPID has indicated that it will oppose the bail application. The accused works at the Groblersdal SAPS station, according to the Directorate.

“The child who was seen in the video that is doing the rounds on social media being sexually groomed by the officer is undergoing counselling,” said spokesperson Lizzy Suping.

After the woman’s arrest, Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said internal disciplinary proceedings are underway.

Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe, the provincial police commissioner, directed the Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences Unit was alerted to investigate the video immediately on Friday, and the accused was arrested the same day.

“The actions of this woman are deplorable and deserve harsh condemnation. Even though the suspect allegedly committed this crime when she was still a Public Service Act employee of the SAPS, she should have known better that such unbecoming behaviour deserved harsh consequences. The South African Police Service does not have the space for such people who tarnish its image,” said Hadebe.

Members of the public are encouraged not to share the video in order to protect the minor.