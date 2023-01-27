The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) set to assist institutions to raise long term capital through listing of securities as well as offer an investing platform through trading of listed securities has released latest trading commentary.

Apparently, ZSE has produced a simplified share register.

A share register is a list of active owners of a company’s shares.

The bourse says share registers can be obtained from the Transfer secretary.

“In Zimbabwe we have the following Transfer secretaries: Corpserve Transfer secretary

First Transfer secretary

ZB Transfer secretary

For the contact details of the transfer secretaries email [email protected]

ZSE MAIN DASHBOARD

TOP GAINERS

SYMBOL VALUE CHANGE

ARIS.zw $4.7804 +12.45%▲

SEED.zw $150.0000 +10.99%▲

PROL.zw $44.0152 +10.04%▲

TANG.zw $145.1750 +7.49%▲

INN.zw $725.3657 +6.75%▲

TOP LOSERS

SYMBOL VALUE CHANGE

GBH.zw $20.0000 -8.26%▼

ZIMW.zw $20.0019 -6.66%▼

WILD.zw $3.0900 -3.24%▼

MEIK.zw $160.1073 -2.97%▼

EDGR.zw $9.6000 -2.37%▼

ZSE MARKET CAP INDICES

INDEX VALUE CHANGE

All Share 22,111.38 +1.35%▲

Top 10 13,673.25 +1.73%▲

Top 15 15,212.95 +1.37%▲

Small Cap 474,633.98 -0.04%▼

Medium Cap 44,418.55 +0.40%▲

EXCHANGE TRADED FUNDS

SECURITY PRICE CHANGE MARKET CAP

CSAG.zw $2.24000 0.00% $96,031,501

DMCS.zw $1.5000 -0.88%▼ $339,799,632

MIZ.zw $1.3000 -0.71%▼ $3,108,309,017

MCMS.zw $24.5000 0.00% $3,365,318,555

OMTT.zw $7.4099 -0.77%▼ $1,211,063,927

REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

SECURITY PRICE CHANGE MARKET CAP

TIG.zw $48.3454 -4.38%▼ $34,775,958,164.20

ZSE SECTOR INDICES

INDEX VALUE CHANGE

ZSE Financials Index 28,481.18 -0.87%▼

ZSE Consumer Discretionary Index 37,827.24 -0.15%▼

ZSE Consumers Staples Index 28,622.09 +2.42%▲

ZSE Industrials Index (New) 25,699.54 -1.15%▼

ZSE ICT Index 23,754.25 +0.32%▲

ZSE Materials Index 15,558.08 +1.53%▲

ZSE Real Estate Index 19,171.49 -1.89%▼

ZSE Modified Consumer Staples Index 457.38 +2.19%▲

ZSE Agriculture Index 90.98 +1.84%▲

ZSE ETF Index 236.30 -0.42%▼

Zwnews