The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) set to assist institutions to raise long term capital through listing of securities as well as offer an investing platform through trading of listed securities has released latest trading commentary.
Apparently, ZSE has produced a simplified share register.
A share register is a list of active owners of a company’s shares.
The bourse says share registers can be obtained from the Transfer secretary.
“In Zimbabwe we have the following Transfer secretaries: Corpserve Transfer secretary
First Transfer secretary
ZB Transfer secretary
For the contact details of the transfer secretaries email [email protected]
ZSE MAIN DASHBOARD
TOP GAINERS
SYMBOL VALUE CHANGE
ARIS.zw $4.7804 +12.45%▲
SEED.zw $150.0000 +10.99%▲
PROL.zw $44.0152 +10.04%▲
TANG.zw $145.1750 +7.49%▲
INN.zw $725.3657 +6.75%▲
TOP LOSERS
SYMBOL VALUE CHANGE
GBH.zw $20.0000 -8.26%▼
ZIMW.zw $20.0019 -6.66%▼
WILD.zw $3.0900 -3.24%▼
MEIK.zw $160.1073 -2.97%▼
EDGR.zw $9.6000 -2.37%▼
ZSE MARKET CAP INDICES
INDEX VALUE CHANGE
All Share 22,111.38 +1.35%▲
Top 10 13,673.25 +1.73%▲
Top 15 15,212.95 +1.37%▲
Small Cap 474,633.98 -0.04%▼
Medium Cap 44,418.55 +0.40%▲
EXCHANGE TRADED FUNDS
SECURITY PRICE CHANGE MARKET CAP
CSAG.zw $2.24000 0.00% $96,031,501
DMCS.zw $1.5000 -0.88%▼ $339,799,632
MIZ.zw $1.3000 -0.71%▼ $3,108,309,017
MCMS.zw $24.5000 0.00% $3,365,318,555
OMTT.zw $7.4099 -0.77%▼ $1,211,063,927
REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
SECURITY PRICE CHANGE MARKET CAP
TIG.zw $48.3454 -4.38%▼ $34,775,958,164.20
ZSE SECTOR INDICES
INDEX VALUE CHANGE
ZSE Financials Index 28,481.18 -0.87%▼
ZSE Consumer Discretionary Index 37,827.24 -0.15%▼
ZSE Consumers Staples Index 28,622.09 +2.42%▲
ZSE Industrials Index (New) 25,699.54 -1.15%▼
ZSE ICT Index 23,754.25 +0.32%▲
ZSE Materials Index 15,558.08 +1.53%▲
ZSE Real Estate Index 19,171.49 -1.89%▼
ZSE Modified Consumer Staples Index 457.38 +2.19%▲
ZSE Agriculture Index 90.98 +1.84%▲
ZSE ETF Index 236.30 -0.42%▼
