Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa has arrived in Maun, Botswana, for the second Botswana-Zimbabwe Bi-National Commission as the two southern African countries continue to strengthen their diplomatic ties.

At exactly 4pm, Mnangagwa had touched down at Maun International Airport with his entourage which comprised of Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube, Information and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa. Health and Child Care Minister Dr Obedia Moyo and presidential spokesperson, George Charamba.

The Zimbabwean strongman was welcomed by his counterpart, Mokgweetsi Masisi, Botswana’s International Affairs and Co-operation Minister Dr Unity Down and Zimbabwe’s Foreign Affairs and International Trade permanent secretary, Dr James Manzou.