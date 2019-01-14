LATEST PICTURES: Zimbabwe shutdown protests…Guns fired in Epworth, Harare..ZIMRA strikes

ZIMRA workers also go on strike….No tax collection today..

After President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced an increase in the price of fuel on Saturday night, various groups and individuals called for a shutdown of the country in protest against the worsening economic conditions. Here are some pictures from across the country showing the state of the shutdown in some parts of Harare and Bulawayo.

The riot police has fired warning shots into the air as it attempted to disperse crowds who had gathered to protest the fuel hikes in Epworth.

There is a very heavy police presence in the area as multiple water cannons have been deployed to subdue the community which has been identified as one of the bedrocks of protests.

Many government workers including tax collectors at the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority(ZIMRA) have downed tools and joined stayaways(see document at bottom).