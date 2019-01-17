LATEST: Pastor Evan Mawarire charged with treason

HARARE: ThisFlag leader Pastor Evan Mawarire has been charged with Subverting a constitutional government (treason).

He was charged under section 22 of the Criminal Law Act and is facing up to 20 years in prison.

Part of the act says: Any person who, whether inside or outside Zimbabwe (a) organises or sets up, or advocates, urges or suggests the organisation or setting up of, any group or body with a view to that group or body (i) overthrowing or attempting to overthrow the Government by unconstitutional means; or (ii) taking over or attempting to take over the Government by unconstitutional means or usurping the functions of the Government shall be guilty of subverting constitutional government and liable to imprisonment for a period not exceeding twenty years without the option of a fine.