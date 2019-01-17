I’m Out: Phelekezela Mphoko leaves Choppies for good

Former Zimbabwe Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko and his son have announced their departure from Choppies Enterprise and they no longer have any interest in the business..

Below is a letter from their lawyers revealing the latest development:

We have been instructed by our clients Choppies Enterprise, Hon. Phelekezela Mphoko and Mr. Siqokoqela Mphoko to advise the public and all staff of Nanavac Investments that the shareholders and directors have amicably resolved and settled all issues, matters, cases and disputes between them and amongst themselves so that there are no longer any outstanding between our respective clients, who further advise that the Mphokos have dis-invested from Nanavac Investments T/A as Choppies Supermarkets Zimbabwe and have no further interests in the company and its business.