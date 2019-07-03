Latest On Soldiers At Late VP Nkomo’s Grave Pic

AN image purportedly showing two soldiers and a civilian at the grave of the late former Vice President Dr Joshua Nkomo at the National Heroes’ Acre in Harare was photoshopped, the Zimbabwe National Army said yesterday.

ZNA spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Alphios Makotore, said the picture was doctored.

“That picture was photoshopped. The National Heroes’ Acre is guarded by troops from the Presidential Guard and soldiers in the picture are not in the official colours of the Presidential Guard. It’s a doctored picture,” said Lt Col Makotore.

The picture, which went viral on Monday when the nation was commemorating the 20th anniversary of the death of Dr Nkomo, shows one of the soldiers standing on top of the tombstone, while the other soldier and the civilian are sitting on the tombstone pedestal.

It sparked outrage from Zimbabweans on social media, who described the soldiers’ actions as “disrespectful” and “unacceptable”.

-State Media