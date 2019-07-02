Kadoma accident leaves 4 dead

The Eiffel Blue turn-off accident has left four dead and twelve injured.

The accident which happened on Sartuday afternoon has claimed the lives of Castasia Charamba (aged 53) of Mafunga Street, Nescar Diza of (47) of Rimuka Infill , Peter Nasho (37) and of Mangwanya Street and Virginia Shonai (age and address not given ).

The four together with some other passengers were coming from Chinhoyi when the right rear tyre of the Toyota Hiace minibus they were travelling in burst, prompting the driver Ephraim Gusini to lose control of the vehicle which then landed on its roof.