Health authorities in Zimbabwe have reported that three more citizens have died of Covid19, bringing the total number of coronavirus mortalities to 12 in the country.

This comes after two people at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital succumbed to the deadly pandemic while at Parirenyatwa Hospital, one person died of Covid19 yesterday.

The total number of infections also shot to 926 after 41 new cases were recorded on Thursday. The new cases comprise of 36 local transmissions and five returnees.

Two of the returnees were from neighbouring South Africa while Namibia, japan and Sweden had one case each.

On the other hand, the cumulative number of recoveries recorded since the outbreak of the pandemic on March 20 in the southern African nation is now pegged at 306.

Zimbabwe has been on lockdown since March 30, 2020.

