An infamous syndicate of a dozen armed robbers who raided Chidamoyo Mission Hospital in Hurungwe before fleeing with hard cash amounting to US$1 500, ZWL$3 000 and other valuables, has literally been thrown between the horns of a dillemma after they were arrested in Chinhoyi at around 4am on Tuesday- exactly the same day they robbed the church-run medical facility.

According to sources privy to the on-going police investigations, upon arriving at Chidamoyo Mission, the twelve-member gang first went to Sister Carthy McCarthy’s residence before force-marching her to the hospital premises where they demanded cash.

They reportedly threatened to kill Sister McCarthy who understandably complied with their orders.

A report in one state-owned daily says Sister McCarthy and two other security guards manning the mission hospital premises were left lying on the ground about 500 metres away from the medical facility with the armed robbers pouncing on the hospital offices where they grabbed their ill-gotten loot before they spend off in a blue Ford Ranger T6 double cab.

The twelve alleged robbers include: Ishmael Neboet Zibula (29) of Mabutheni, Bulawayo, Spencer Chigondo (29) of Ruwa, Harare, Ruka Matemai Bitone (39) of Unit M Seke, Chitungwiza, James Bhebhe alias Mitewell Moyo (29) of Sukani, Lower Gweru, Trust Hapanyengwi (31) of Tazvivinga village under Chief Chirimanzu, Mighty Nyoni (34) of Emakhandeni, Bulawayo, Chadmore Chakaingesu (42) of Seke, Chitungwiza, Tozivei Kunyangamara (42) of Banket, Casten Kamuchira (38) Dzivaresekwa 2, Harare, Clinton Mazwimaviri (52) of Glen Forest, Harare, Stewart Kasenda (36) of Karoi and Tawanda Magaya (24) of Kuwadzana Extension, Harare.

The robbers were reportedly armed with two CZ pistols with eight rounds each and two AK-47 assault rifles loaded with 30 rounds each.

After collecting their loot, the criminal syndicate reportedly left the scene without firing any shot.

However, as fate would have it, the twelve robbers ran out of luck after they were arrested on the same day by date security officers manning numerous roadblocks along the Harare-Chirundu highway.

Their apprehension was necessitated by a report made to the police on the same day and security details were on high alert, leading to the arrest of the aforementioned alleged criminals.

Police reportedly recovered two pistols and AK-47 rifles in their getaway vehicle.

more details to follow…

state media