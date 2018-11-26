Watch LIVE Video: Nelson Chamisa, Tendai Biti evidence, speech at Commision of Inquiry

Latest: Chamisa, Biti present evidence before the Kgalema Motlanthe Commission of Inquiry

LIVE: MDC president Nelson Chamisa gives his testimony to Commission of Inquiry on 1 August Harare shootings.



The party’s deputy national chair Tendai Biti is also expected to give his submissions before the Kgalema Motlanthe-led Commission.

MDC spokesperson Jacob Mafume confirmed that Chamisa would appear before the commission today despite some sources claiming that his appearance is still to be confirmed.

“We had dialogue with the commission and will continue dialoguing. As of now the position is that the president is agreeable to testify,” said Mafume.



