VIDEO…Chamisa, Mudzuri fight for party leadership reaches boiling point..Mnangagwa meeting pictures

HARARE: MDC Alliance President Advocate Nelson Chamisa will have to fight to the bitter end in order to make his bid of remaining at the helm of the party leadership a reality.

His deputy and perceived rival angling for his post, Mr Elias Mudzuri, has this morning made a shocking visit at a function being held at State House led by President Mnangagwa where he is standing in as the opposition leader.

Mudzuri is the senate leader of opposition party, and his action has left tongues wagging in the opposition ranks especially after their MP’s were ejected in August house last week after refusing to recognise President Mnangagwa as the country’s legitimate leader.

The move by Mr Mudzuri is a clear sign that he acknowledges President Mnangagwa as the legitimate ruler contrary to his boss Advocate Chamisa who disputes his July 30 harmonised election victory.

President Mnangagwa is meeting presiding officers of parliament and those of senate.

Meanwhile, Mudzuri was immediately confronted by MDC officials over his meeting with Mnangagwa. Members asked if he was comfortable to be the only MDC representative at State House to which he replied, ” I felt OK with it.”

See video below:

[Watch] MDC members not happy with VP @EngMudzuri after he attended meeting with @edmnangagwa at State house. Is Mudzuri endorsing ED.?? @hwende @nelsonchamisa pic.twitter.com/vkNg06mArR — NewsManLIVE (@NewsManLIVE_ZW) November 26, 2018

zwnews