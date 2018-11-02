LATEST NEWS: Magaya gets $300 bail..Caught mixing Aguma HIV herb with ARVs?

Phophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries leader, Walter Magaya has been granted bail of $300.

This comes after he got arrested earlier today for contravening section 41 of the Medicines and Allied Substances Control Act after he advertised medicine without approval.

He was represented by Everson Chatambudza.

Yesterday Magaya and the Minister of Health Dr. Obadiah Moyo held a joint press conference where the embattled Prophet apologized for flouting procedure in announcing his medication.

As part of his bail condition Magaya has been told to submit title deeds to his Waterfalls house and to reside at the same address given to the court. He was further asked not to interfere with state witnesses.

Rigged medication..Did he mix his herbs with ARVs?

Meanwhile..some on social media say he was mixing his herbs with ARVs, see post below:

“Prophet Magaya at Harare central now. Arrested, at CID drugs. Found with crushing machine which he was using to crush ARV tablets and mix with an unknown substance to make his drug. His drug was already in capsules form. He is charged with possession of unregistered medicine.”