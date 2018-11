Deputy Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Energy Mutodi has attacked Prophetic Healing and Deliverance leader Walter Magaya for claiming that he has discovered the cure for HIV/Aids and cancer.

Mutodi wrote that the money-hungry PHD Prophet crushed anti-retroviral medication in a bid to fool the world into believing that he had discovered the cure for HIV/Aids.

Writing on his Twitter account, Mutodi said:

“With Dep. Minister of Health John Mangwiro as we drum up support for Cde Kabote in Mutoko North. We discussed the health sector tragedy; disappointed by reports some have crushed ARVs to make fake HIV & cancer cure drugs all for the love of money.”