Former Kwekwe MP Blessing Chebundo has dismissed as false reports that he defected to the ruling Zanu PF in a bid to ‘fix’ the Nelson Chamisa-led MDC Alliance and derail the opposition candidate, Judith Tobaiwa’s parliamentary aspirations by participating in the impending by-elections expected in a couple of months’ time.

The country’s electoral governing body, Zec, is yet to announce dates for the by-elections in Kwekwe Central that were birthed by the demise of the late National Patriotic Front legislator Masango ‘Blackman’ Matambanadzo last year.

Chebundo and ex-Midlands Senator Lillian Timveous hogged the media limelight after they sensationally dumped the opposition to join the ruling party recently. Following his defection, speculation was rife that Chebundo, who humiliatingly fell to Tobaiwa in the MDC-T primaries held in 2020, wanted to take advantage of the dog-eat-dog fights pitting Zanu PF Shadow MP Kandros Mugabe and Energy Dhala Ncube to cast his his hat into the electoral ring and face his former nemesis.

“That is utter rubbish,” Chebundo told Zwnews on the sidelines of First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa’s visit to Kwekwe Wednesday afternoon.

“I am just a card carrying member in the (ruling Zanu PF) party and I’m not actually interested in any position at the moment. It is all lies,” he said.

The former legislator rose to political prominence after humiliating current Zimbabwe leader Emmerson Mnangagwa in an historic parliamentary contest for Kwekwe as an underdog in the year 2000. Chebundo and Timveous’ defection to Zanu PF was characterised by a controversial ceremony held at State House that was graced by Mnangagwa and his deputy Constantino Chiwenga.

