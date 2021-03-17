People’s Democratic Party Secretary General Benjamin Rukanda has recalled, Tendai Biti, Settlement Chikwinya, Kucaca Pulu, Sithelihliwe Mahlangu and Regai Tsunga from parliament.

Parliament of Zimbabwe Speaker, Jacob Mudenda says he has received notice from the PDP recalling MDC Alliance vice president Tendai Biti and several other opposition lawmakers.

Mudenda on Wednesday officially announced a notice from the PDP secretary-general Rukanda that the following people ceased to be their members, hence they cannot be parliamentarians for the party.

The list of the recalled persons include:

Biti Tendai (Harare East), William Madzimure (Kambuzuma), Settlement Chikwinya (Mbizo), Mahlangu Sichelesile (Pumula), Regai Tsunga (Mutasa South Constituency), and Phulu Kucaca (Nkulumane).

More details later…

-Zwnews