MDC Alliance Nelson Chamisa has appointed his deputy, Professor Welshman Ncube as the acting president of the party as he is currently grieving his late mother who passed on recently, it has emerged.

In a letter from Chamisa’s spokesperson Dr Nkululeko Sibanda, the appointment of Ncube is in line with ‘the rotational Acting appointments of the office.’

Chamisa recently lost his mother who collapsed and died while in her garden in rural Gutu, Masvingo province.

The development comes at a time when the opposition party has vowed to support the impending 31 July mass protests against the ruling Zanu PF Government under the leadership of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

