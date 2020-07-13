Amalgamated Rural Teachers’Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) President Obert Masaraure has revealed that he is a ‘worried man’ after suspected state-hired assailants besieged the residence of his uncle in Kuwadzana suburb, looking for him, last night at around 2am, Zwnews has heard.

Masaraure, whose ARTUZ has been on the forefront demanding that Zimbabwe teachers be paid salaries in United States dollars, made the revelations this Monday morning.

“Armed men raided the residence of my uncle in Kuwadzana last night. They arrived at 2am heavily armed and said they were looking for me. I am safe for now, but worried,” said Masaraure in an announcement posted on his Twitter handle.

And, reacting to Masaraure’s pronouncements, ARTUZ national spokesperson Nation Mudzitirwa said the ‘blood-sucking vampires’ must, instead, concentrate on bringing sanity to the country’s deteriorating economy and address the perrenial grievances of the restless civil service than targeting people.

“Instead of fixing the economy and pay workers better wages, they are now targeting people who are advocating for a genuine people’s grievances. These blood sucking vampires must feel ashamed of themselves,” Mudzitirwa tweeted.

The ARTUZ leader recently revealed that he, and the union’s secretary general, Robson Chere, have not been getting their monthly salaries for the past 18 months since their participation in the January 2019 protests.

In the aftermath of the January 2019 protests, Masaraure was also abducted by suspected state security agents.

“During my abduction, the state security operatives severely tortured me and later dumped me at Harare Central Police Station. I was charged with subverting a constitutionally elected government. The charge emanated from my alleged role in organising protests staged from 14 to 16 January 2019,” he said

