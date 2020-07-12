Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s intentions of tightening the Covid19 lockdown continue to loom large after the southern African country on Sunday reported that five more mortalities were recorded, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus deaths to 18.

Mnangagwa recently told the ruling Zanu PF Politburo that he envisages reviewing the current Level 2 lockdown as cases continue to spiral in the country.

Critics, however, contend that the Zimbabwe septuagenarian is trying to block a planned July 31 public demonstration against his Government by introducing a tightened lockdown to block dissenting masses from legally demonstrating against his iron-fisted rule.

But, the 77-year old Zanu PF leader is now left with no option apart from tightening the national lockdown with health authorities in the country announcing Sunday morning that five more Covid19 deaths have been recorded.

“Today we regret to report five (5) deaths, 3 at community level and two (2) at facility level. These deaths occurred in Harare and Bulawayo provinces and were all detected during routine postmortem as part of our COVID-19 surveillance. We await the full post mortem reports of the direct cause of deaths,” announced the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) in its latest update.

The country also recorded 40 new Covid19 infections, and this has seen the total number of cases surging to 982 in the country.

See the latest Covid19 update attached below.

