SOUTH AFRICA has lost another legend following the death of actor Charles Maja of the hit TV show Skeem Saam. He played the role of “Big Boy” in Skeem Saam.

Skeem Saam announced the death on their official Twitter account:

You may be gone for now but you live forever in our memories and in our hearts.

Thank you so much for who you were, we love you and we wish you a peaceful sleep. RIP Charles BIG BOY Maja. Our family will never be the same again!

Skeem Saam’s production publicist Sumaya Mogola confirmed that Charles Moja died on Thursday afternoon.

“Unfortunately it is true. He passed away this morning in Limpopo. He suffered a stroke. His daughter confirmed the news to us. The family is devastated,” Mogola said.