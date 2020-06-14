The 6-year-old Zimbabwean girl who was gruesomely murdered by her mother in Durban, South Africa recently, will be buried in Kwekwe at Msasa Cemetery, Sunday afternoon, the family of the deceased juvenile has announced.

The body of the late Alexia Nyamadzawo arrived in Kwekwe, Zimbabwe, last night.

“It is true the body of our beloved daughter arrived last night, and we are currently busy with burial arrangements. The family has agreed that she will be buried today around 11am at Msasa Cementry here in Kwekwe”, family spokesperson Tino Nyamadzawo told Zwnews.

The killer mother Fungai Nyamadzawo submitted a history of mental illness during her appearance at Umhlali magistrates court on June 10. Her bail application was abandoned.

Zwnews will be covering the deceased minor’s burial in the Midlands mining town today Sunday 14 June, 2020.

