In the wake of fears for an imminent palace coup targeting the ouster Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa, state security agents this week interrogated former Zanu PF politician Dickson Mafios over the exact whereabouts of his fugitive brother and alleged coup-plotter, Saviour Kasukuwere.

Mafios and former Rushinga MP Wonder Mashange were Thursday picked up by police on their last day at Harare Polytechnic where they were being quarantined for Covid19 upon their recent return from neighbouring South Africa.

Mafios and Mashange, who have since defected to the National Patriotic Front (NPF), were later released without any charges.

But the private media on Sunday reported that the two, who were taken to Braeside Police Station before being released, were asked about what they were doing in South Africa by operatives from the state spy agency, the Central Intelligence Organisation.

A source revealed that the duo was questioned about what they were ‘plotting’ with Kasukuwere, also known as Tyson, while in South Africa.

“They were grilled on Kasukuwere’s whereabouts, where he stays, his movements, his contacts in government as well as in the military,” said the source.

“Throughout the interrogation, Mashange was asking the police and CIOs if he was under arrest, and was told that they only wanted to talk to them, and they were not under arrest,” the source added.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi was not reachable for clarification on the matter.

Kasukuwere was early in the week named by Zimbabwe authorities amongst various personalities peddling falsehoods about an imminent coup in the South African country.

A leading figure of the now mutilated G40 cabal which was fighting against Mnangagwa’s presidential ambitions, Kasukuwere skipped the country after the November 2017 coup which ousted late long ruling dictator, Robert Mugabe.

Zwnews