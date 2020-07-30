ZIMBABWE Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement, Air Chief Marshal Perrance Shiri, died of Covid-19.

This was confirmed by President Mnangagwa while addressing mourners at the late Minister’ s Borrowdale, Harare, home today.

“Now that it is confirmed that Minister Shiri died of Covid 19, we will follow World Health Organisation regulations on how the funeral should proceed,” he said.

Minister Shiri died early yesterday at the age of 65. He has since been declared a national hero. Minister Shiri worked has been praised for working during his short stint as the Minister of Agriculture, a critical Government department that was reviving the whole rural economy under the Second Republic.-Herald