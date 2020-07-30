Director-General of Zimbabwe secret service CIO Mr. Isaac Moyo is reported to have attended a special ZANU PF Politburo meeting on Wednesday to expose a faction aligned to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga which is alleged to be plotting to oust President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Private news sources reported that Moyo turned up with posters allegedly coming from Zanu PF’s ten provinces ahead of planned anti-government protests on Friday. The posters denounced Mnangagwa while extolling his powerful deputy, General Chiwenga.

“Placards were presented, allegedly seized from all 10 provinces indicating support for Chiwenga. Moyo told the Politburo the placards were allegedly going to be paraded on July 31,” sources said.

The latest developments come few days after a military linked publication that predicted 2017 coup reported that China has given Chiwenga the green-light to peacefully remove Mnangagwa.