COUP RUMOURS? Mnangagwa cancels Davos trip, Flies back to Zimbabwe

President Mnangagwa has abandoned his trip to DAVOS, Switzerland and is now flying back to Harare to face #Shutdown Zimbabwe crisis

After 60,000 people signed an online petition demanding that he be barred from the World Economic Forum in Davos, and a growing threat of a palace coup to topple him at home, Emmerson Mnangagwa is returning home within the next 24 hours

Using his social media blog Mnangagwa announced that he won’t be proceeding to Switzerland where he could have faced humiliation from international press and over 60 000 thousand Zimbabweans who have already put their signatures to block the DAVOS trip(see attached below).

Said Mnangagwa:

“In light of the economic situation, I will be returning home after a highly productive week of bilateral trade and investment meetings. We will be ably represented in Davos by Minister of Finance, Mthuli Ncube. The first priority is to get Zimbabwe calm, stable and working again.”

Back home, there have been growing rumours in the past 24 hours of a possible coup stemming from sharp divisions within Mnangagwa’s party Zanu-PF and the Zimbabwe military, with three key players being Chris Mutsvangwa, General Chiwenga and Mnangagwa himself.

These reports have however not been verified or rejected by Zimbabwe’s ruling elite.