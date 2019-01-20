Econet Wireless to compensate customers who bought data during shutdown

ECONET will compensate customers who bought daily data during the period when the Zimbabwe government switched off the nation from the internet.

Subscribers who had purchased daily data bundles on the 15th and 16th of January 2019 will be reimbursed their daily data bundles following the internet blackout which to date remains in place for social media platforms including Facebook, Whatsapp and Twitter.

Said Econet in a statement:

Dear Valued Customer,

You will be credited back your daily data bundles bought between 15th & 16th Jan 2019. Any inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted.

Thank you.