Pressure continues to mount on Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa to expeditiously dismiss his misfiring Health and Child Care minister Obediah Moyo after a petition calling for the expulsion of the minister was submitted to his office.

Prominent lawyer, Beatrice Mtetwa, this afternoon presented to Virginia Mabhiza, Mnangagwa’s representative and Permanent secretary in the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, a petition signed by various Zimbabweans who want to see the bungling minister out.

Moyo is battling to clear his name following a tender scandal in which a dubious company Drax International was controversially selected to supply the Government with Covid19 materials.

There have been amplified calls for the Minister, who is out on $50 000 bail in connection with the scandal, to be dismissed from cabinet, despite the Zimbabwe leader apparently ignoring such calls.

And this Friday afternoon, Mtetwa brought what has been described as the “People’s Petition” to the Zimbabwe leader’s attention.

Veteran journalist Hopewell Chin’ono confirmed the latest developments on Twitter.

“It (the petition) is asking Mnangagwa to fire Obadiah Moyo from the Health Ministry. It was received by Mnangagwa’s representative, Justice Permanent Secretary, Virginia Mabhiza. Moyo was the key architect in the Drax Public Funds LOOTING,” Chin’ono partly wrote.

The Draxgate Scandal has also sucked in Mnangagwa’s twin son Collins, who is understood to be a close associate of jailed country representative for Drax, Delish Nguwaya.

Collins has, in turn, strenuously tried to dissociate himself from Nguwaya, albeit unconvincingly.

