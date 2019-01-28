LATEST: Lion scare in Kariba residential areas

Kariba residents are living in fear after spotting a lion roaming around their residential areas over the past three days.

The king of the jungle was first spotted at Heights and Mucharara areas on Saturday and spotted again early yesterday, local reports suggest.

A resident, Mr Joachim Meno said a lion was spotted at around 10 am near Harare turn off, with great fear that it might cause both human and animal conflicts.

A notice has started circulating on various Kariba platforms warning residents to be wary of the deadly creature.

“There is a lion that has been at Heights and in the Mucharara at the weekend.

“Residents just seen the back end of it heading into Mahombekombe approximately 10.15am coming from Zuva to heights just before turn off to Harare on right T- junction to Heights.

“Please everyone keep your dogs inside at night to avoid making the situation worse. They are easy prey to lion.

“No walking at night and no taking shortcuts through the bush day or night. The bush is so thick at the moment you do not even see elephants that are in there,” reads the notice.

Zimparks national spokesperson Tinashe Farawo was unavailable to give details on the predator.

zwnews