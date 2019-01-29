KWEKWE: Mysterious tree causes stir in Mnangagwa hometown

A mysterious tree has caused a stir in President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s hometown of Kwekwe after being uprooted by rains and only to retain and its original form hours later.

A Kwekwe resident Tawanda Magebo confirmed the shocking incident which occurred in Rutendo Suburb on Sunday.

There is already a viral audio circulating on social media with a male voice narrating the mystery.

“There is a tree which was uprooted by heavy rains on Sunday and a local lady sought assistance from a tree cutter to chop it, however while about to collect his chopping machine the shocking incident occurred.

“The tree started rising on its own, standing still without any branches, but all its roots are there,” a voice of a male resident is heard narrating.