As the catastrophic effects of the novel coronavirus continue to hit hard, national airline Air Zimbabwe has joined other airlines across the globe in cutting jobs for its staffers amid revelations that the financially struggling state airline will send its workers on unpaid indefinite leave starting April 23.

In a memo dated April 9, the national airline advised it’s staffers that it has been facing challenges to pay them salaries as the airline operations have grounded to a halt owing to the fact that it’s travel destinations have been on lockdown due to the ravaging coronavirus, implying to no revenue generation for the perrenially struggling national airline.

“Therefore, some of us will be placed on indefinite unpaid leave effective 23 April 2020 until operations normalise. However, April 2020 salaries will be paid in full,” aviation bosses at the national airline said.

