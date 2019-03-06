Latest: Gukurahundi killer declared National Hero

The Zanu-PF Politburo has unanimously declared the late General Emilio Munemo a national hero.

General Munemo was the Commander of the ruthless Fifth Brigade which is responsible for killing more than 20,000 people during state-sponsored Gukurahundi genocide in Matebeleland.

He is set to be buried at the National Heroes Acre.

Munemo who is father to Zanu-PF activist Acie Lumumba was the Director General Civil Military Relations at the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) headquarters. Munemo died on Sunday after a long illness