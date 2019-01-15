ZIM Govt blasts “rogue CIO” who shot people with AK47…PICTURES

The government has appealed for members of the public to help them identify a “suspected terrorist” who was wielding a machine gun and was recorded firing the gun at some people.

Though he was seen using a government vehicle popular with CIOs, Zimbabwe authorities say the man is not a member of the security services as their inquiries had produced negative results.

So far 5 people have died from AK47 inflicted gunshot wounds.

Here is a message from the Ministry of Information:

The police are seeking assistance from the public to identify the suspected terrorist in this picture. Who is he? Where did he obtain the assault weapon he is brazenly brandishing from? He is suspected of shooting some innocent civilians.

…We can assure you that those are not security forces. We have checked with all organs of the state and this individual is not one of them. His cohorts can be seen brandishing knives which no security agent would do.

…Terrorists do and this is one. This is why he is walking alone. Security forces don’t do that without back up. There are things foreign to Zimbabwe happening. This is one of them and normalcy will be restored.

Meanwhile, there is also another chap identified as President Mnangagwa’s ally who has posted images of himself with a deadly weapon.

These pictures were posted on a Zanu PF whatsapp group with caption Mlungisi the money changer.

Investigations show he is not the same person with the AK47 terrorist.