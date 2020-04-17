Vice President Chiwenga was in full PPE today when he visited Mudzi district hospital and Muzezuru clinic in Kotwa, Mutoko. He also toured the quarantine centre for returning residents formerly known as Nyamapanda Temporary Reception centre for migrants and asylum seekers.

Chiwenga was also seen in Marondera and Hwedza. His pictures in full PPE have gone viral on Zimbabwe social media.

Meanwhile..