BREAKING: Mnangagwa meets Chamisa today at State House

HARARE: President Emmerson D Mnangagwa has invited opposition political party leaders who contested as Presidential candidates during the 2018 harmonised elections to meet him for dialogue at State House today, Wednesday, 6 February, 2019 at 1600hrs.

The invitation was made known after one of the candidates Dr. Noah Manyika who is leader of Build Zimbabwe Alliance wrote a public public letter questioning the sincerity and integrity of President Mnangagwa.

PRESIDENT ED MNANGAGWA’S LETTER

INVITATION TO DISCUSS THE FRAMEWORK FOR POST-ELECTION DIALOGUE BY POLITICAL PARTIES

The President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, His Excellency Cde E.D. Mnangagwa is inviting leaders of political parties who participated in the Presidential election of 30 July 2018 to a meeting to discuss a framework for dialogue and interaction.

Each Presidential candidate is expected to bring three delegates and for those candidates with parliamentary representation, one extra delegate can be from Parliament.

The meeting will be facilitated by the Office of the President and Cabinet, and will be held today 6 February 2019 at 1600 hours in the New Munhumutapa 2nd floor Boardroom.

Delegates are expected to be seated by 0930 hours.

Please ensure that delegates have identification documents for ease of entry.

Dr MJM Sibanda

CHIEF SECRETARY TO THE PRESIDENT AND CABINET