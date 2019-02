Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and wife, Mary, have been granted bail of 100 000 rand each.

The case was postponed to the 10th of May this year.

The two appeared in the specialised commercial crimes court in Pretoria today.

Prophet Bushiri and his wife were arrested last week on charges of fraud and money laundering

Among the bail conditions is that the couple remains in Gauteng.

