President Mnangagwa flew out of Zimbabwe for a quick face to face meeting with his Mozambican counterpart Filipe Jacinto Nyusi in Chimoio City on Thursday. The two leaders exchanged views on the political, economic and social situation in the two countries as well as in the SADC region.

George Charamba posted meeting details online:

TODAY THE PRESIDENT quietly left the country for a lightning visit to Mozambique’s Chimoio, to meet with his Mozambican counterpart, President Nyusi. Focus was on security situation in that strategic country which faces destabilization from a Renamo-splinter in its Central part, .and Islamic insurgency in the rich North, in Cabo Delgado. Apart from the threat of militant Islamic insurgency, the breakaway Renamo bandits threaten Zimbabwe’s rail and road routes to Beira, the country’s shortest gateway to the sea and world markets.

Chimoio was the headquarters of Zanla operations during the liberation struggle, which is what gives this town a legendary place in Zimbabwean history. Besides security, the two leaders reviewed bilateral economic relations and compared notes on world-wide fight against Covid-19.

Mozambique presently has about 78 infections but has not gone as far as effecting a National Lockdown. Interestingly, it has not recorded any death from the virus. Zimbabwe and Mozambique are expected to upgrade relations to Bi-National Status.

