LATEST: Chombo taken to hospital with serious injuries

BBC reports that Robert Mugabe’s finance minister Ignatius Chombo has been admitted to hospital after beatings he received in military custody.

His lawyer Lovemore Madhuku reportedly said that Chombo has injuries to his hands, legs and back and was blindfolded throughout his week in custody.

Chombo was accused of corruption and abuse of power relating to his time as local government minister more than a decade ago, Madhuku was quoted as saying.

Chombo was detained when the military took over last week in events that eventually led to Mr Mugabe resigning as president.

Former Zimbabwean minister David Coltart says: “This is utterly reprehensible & those responsible must be brought to book.” bbc