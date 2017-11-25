Mnangagwa country needs prayers: Jonathan moyo

Professor Jonathan Moyo has said Zimbabwe desperately needs God. Moyo was reacting to the High Court ruling that the actions by the Zimbabwe Defence Forces to stop the usurping of power by those close to former president Robert Mugabe are constitutional.

Former Zanu-PF spin doctor, who fled the country after the fall of Robert Mugabe, took to Twitter and said: “If these breathtaking High Court Orders granted in Harare yesterday represent what is being peddled as a “new path”, then please pray for Zimbabwe. The country desperately needs God’s favour and intervention!”

