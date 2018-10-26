LATEST: Chiwenga Accused Of Impregnating Maid

Anglican Church Priest, Reverend Tineyi Chiwenga has refuted claimed that he impregnated his maid.

Reverend Chiwenga who has been suspended from work after being fingered in alleged adulterous affairs has vehemently denied he impregnated his maid.

“I am a clergyman and I cannot do such a thing.I am not the one who impregnated the young woman.

In actual fact the bishop held a meeting with the young lady’ s family members and it was revealed that my son was responsible for the pregnancy.

Let me admit that I have a wayward son and I am now paying the price for failing to reprimand him,” said Reverend Chiwenga.

