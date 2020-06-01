Outspoken lawyer Thabani Mpofu has been summoned by the police anti-corruption unit at the Morris Depot.

Mpofu was accompanied by his lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa.

Mtetwa confirmed the development and said her client is currently at the Morris depot. She however said the police are yet to reveal the charges.

She said:

“Its true that we are at the Morris depot anti corruption sections with advocate Thabani Mpofu. But the police are yet to tell us the charges because they have refused to tell us (his lawyers) the charges in his absence.”

agencies